The Sacramento Kings (45-30) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Kings-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Blazers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -14 (-108)

Portland Trail Blazers: +14 (-112)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Blazers

TV: NBCS California, Root Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (Third in the West)

ATS Record: 41-33-1 (55%)

Over Record: 38-36-1 (51%)

Sacramento just keeps on winning. Long the laughing stock of the league, the Kings have all but clinched a playoff berth and in turn, will snap the NBA’s longest postseason drought. While they’ve split the season series with Portland 1-1 thus far, their most recent 133-116 victory at the end of February is indicative of where these franchises are at this point in the season. Sacramento has won two of their last three but will hit the road for the first time in over a week.

If Sacramento is going to cover a massive road spread, they’re going to need to score in bunches. Thankfully, the Kings are equipped to do just that as they average 121 PPG – by far the highest mark in the NBA. The Kings do an excellent job moving the ball and pushing the pace, ranking seventh in fast break scoring and fourth in assists. That bodes well for their chances of covering considering the Blazers allow the eighth-most fast break points per game. Additionally, Sacramento is one of the most lethal three-point shooting teams in the league. Consequently, the Kings rank in the top 10 in both threes per game and three-point efficiency. Considering the Blazers allow the third-highest three-point percentage to opposing teams, the Kings should let it fly early and often tonight.

Sacramento possesses a number of capable scorers on the offensive end but point guard De’Aaron Fox is the engine that makes their offense hum. Fox leads the Kings with 25.3 PPG in addition to his 6.1 APG. His blazing speed and knack for pushing the pace sets the tone for what Sacramento wants to accomplish on offense. Additionally, Fox has torched the Blazers thus far, averaging 32 points per game in two prior meetings. Coming off a 29-point outing against the Wolves, look for Fox to dominate once again against the short-handed Blazers.

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 1-9 (13th in the West)

ATS Record: 36-39 (48%)

Over Record: 36-37-2 (49%)

Portland has fallen off a cliff over the last month as they are all but officially eliminated from playoff contention. Additionally, the Blazers have lost three straight home games entering tonight – with two of those losses coming by 20+. To make matters worse, Portland will be without a number of key players tonight including Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons. That being said, Portland will have a chance to put up points tonight considering the Kings have allowed the second-most points per game since the All-Star break.

If Portland is going to cover a massive home spread tonight they are going to need a breakout game from rookie Shaedon Sharpe. A wildly intriguing prospect, Sharpe playing sparingly in the first half of the year. However, with the Blazers resting a number of veterans in the waning weeks, Sharpe has gotten a chance to prove his worth down the stretch. He’s responded in a huge way, averaging 19.8 PPG over his last five outings. The athletic guard has been highly efficient over that span, shooting 51% overall and 45% from three on 6.2 attempts per game. While he did struggle in his most recent outing, Sharpe had previously eclipsed 24 points in three consecutive games. Sacramento is one of the most vulnerable defensive teams in the league – setting Sharpe up for a potentially monster night.

The X-factor for Portland tonight could very well be second-year pro Keon Johnson. The former first-round pick has played sparingly this season, appearing in just 40 games and averaging 10.4 minutes per game. That being said, he finally has gotten some extended run in their last three games and hasn’t disappointed. Coming off a 20-point night against the Pelicans, Johnson could be in store for another benchmark-setting performance against a Kings defense allowing 122.9 PPG since the All-Star break.

Final Kings-Blazers Prediction & Pick

With such a hefty spread, this is a game I would generally stay away from. However, the over is especially enticing considering Sacramento could easily eclipse 130 points themselves and gives up their fair share of easy buckets.

Final Kings-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Over 235.5 (-110)