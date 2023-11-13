The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Jae Crowder for the foreseeable future after the veteran forward sustained an injury that needs surgery.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder will be out for at least two months after suffering an injury during Saturday's loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks confirmed the injury to Crowder in a medical update on Monday, in which they also revealed that he would undergo surgery to repair the left adductor and abdominal tear he sustained.

In the update, the team also shared that Crowder initially sustained a left groin injury. However, further diagnosis revealed the extent of the issue, which led them to deciding on getting the surgery.

“Jae Crowder suffered a left groin injury Saturday at Orlando. He underwent testing and further evaluation today by Dr. Bob Meyers in Philadelphia and was diagnosed with a left adductor and abdominal tear. He will undergo surgery tomorrow and be sidelined for approx. eight weeks,” the team announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Jae Crowder has suit up in all the nine games the Bucks have played so far, starting just twice and coming off the bench in the other seven. Despite that, though, he is third in the team in minutes per game with 26.7–just behind Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 33-year-old forward is averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He's also shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from deep. With that said, his absence will certainly be a significant blow to the Bucks, especially as they are trying to steer the ship to the right direction.

Without Crowder, the Bucks' depth will definitely be tested. MarJon Beauchamp and Bobby Portis are expected to fill the hole Crowder leaves at his position, though the rest of the reserves will have to step up as well if Milwaukee wants to get out of their current slump.