Harrison Barnes had a golden opportunity to put the Sacramento Kings ahead by two games through four games in their first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against his former team, the Golden State Warriors. But he bricked what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer near the end of Game 4 Sunday at Chase Center, thus allowing the Warriors to escape with a series-tying 126-125 victory.

Although that’s the type of miss that could end up haunting the Kings for a long time, especially if Sacramento loses the series, Harrison Barnes isn’t one to let that moment bother him.

“After you learn to put yourself together after 2016, I think one shot is not going to necessarily faze you,” Harrison Barnes said to reporters following the game.

Barnes was referencing a bad experience in the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers when the Warriors blew a 3-1 series lead. That series, Harrison Barnes’ poor performance contributed to the downfall of the Warriors, as he averaged just 9.3 points on a horrible 35.2 percent shooting from the field across seven games. He would part ways with the Warriors in the offseason after that, as he next signed with the Dallas Mavericks, who would then later trade him to the Kings in 2019.

Overall, Harrison Barnes had a bad shooting night in Game 4, going just 3-for-11 for nine points in 31 minutes of action. He will look to recapture his form when the series shifts back to Sacramento for Game 5 on Wednesday. So far in the series, Barnes is averaging 13.0 points on 42.2 FG%.