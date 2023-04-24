Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Klay Thompson still loves his former Golden State Warriors teammate harrison barnes, but in their Game 4 showdown with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, he’s happy Barnes missed his potential game-winner.

Thompson admitted as much in his postgame presser, sharing that he really prayed hard that Barnes would miss his shot. To recall, the Kings swingman had a chance to win it for Sacramento after they scored four straight points with 40 seconds left to cut the Dubs’ lead and make it a one-point game, 126-125.

After Thompson missed a pull-up jumper to extend their lead, the Kings had one final shot to complete their comeback. De’Aaron Fox, facing a double team as the clock winded down, was forced to pass the ball to a wide-open Barnes. Unfortunately, his shot could only hit the rim at the buzzer as it bounced out.

Harrison Barnes misses the game-winning three and the Warriors SURVIVE in Game 4 vs the Kings 😱 Warriors tie up the series at 2-2 👀 pic.twitter.com/eBHDBuUsSA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

Klay Thompson couldn’t hold back his delight that Harrison Barnes missed, adding that they really needed that break.

“I was nervous. I’m really happy Harrison missed it, he’s still my guy but I was hoping he missed it really badly,” Thompson shared, via ClutchPoints. “Sometimes you need a break like that at this point of the year. It’s just a gutsy win, and big, bid defensive stop.”

The Warriors tied the series at 2-2, erasing fears that they are done against the Kings after trailing 2-0 to start the NBA Playoffs. Now, they head back to Sacramento for Game 4, but unlike in the previous week, they will be brimming with confidence this time around.

That Barnes miss certainly couldn’t have come at a better time for the Warriors.