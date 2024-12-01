The Sacramento Kings host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. DeMar DeRozan is on the injury report and listed as probable with a lower back issue. DeRozan hasn't played in almost a week for the Kings, and that absence occurred on the heels of a different injury absence that sidelined him for additional time. Here's everything we know about DeMar DeRozan's injury and his playing status vs the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs Spurs

Given DeMar DeRozan is probable on the injury report, the assumption is that he will try to give it a go vs the Spurs. DeRozan has missed five games so far this season for the Kings, including most recently against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It should be an exciting matchup between the Kings and Victor Wembanyama's Spurs. While Wembanyama hasn't had quite the start to the season that Spurs fans may have been hoping for, he still remains one of the most exciting players in the league and capable of going off for 50+ at any moment.

Meanwhile, the Kings have dealt with inconsistency so far this year. Sacramento currently sits at 9-11 about a fourth of the way through the campaign, and they haven't seen the level of synergy they were hoping to between DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, and Damontas Sabonis. Injury absences have played a key role in that lack of continuity, including to both DeRozan and Sabonis recently.

Fox meanwhile has had some of the best games of his career thus far this year, including a recent 60-point outburst in a home loss vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Overall, the frustration that culminated in last year's play-in loss vs the New Orleans Pelicans has largely carried over into the new year.

The Kings and Spurs are slated to get underway at 9:00 PM ET from Sacramento.