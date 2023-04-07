Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Sacramento Kings, despite having little to play for in the dying moments of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, will want to end the season on the right foot and carry over some strong momentum into their first playoff appearance since 2006.

It will also help that they still have a slim chance at stealing the two seed away from the Memphis Grizzlies, so it should give them a bit of incentive to put out a full-strength squad in what should be an fun, explosive matchup against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

However, they might also end up playing it safe by resting a few key guys, such as Domantas Sabonis, with the postseason beckoning.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are still fighting to avoid the play-in tournament, so winning is a must for the reigning champions. Thus, fans will eagerly be anticipating the answer to the question of, “Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight vs. the Warriors?”

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Warriors

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Domantas Sabonis has been an iron man for the playoff-bound Kings. The Lithuanian center has missed just two games for the Beam Team this season, averaging 19.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists as arguably the best player for the league’s most surprising teams.

To miss just two games despite fracturing his thumb shows just how tough it would be to keep Sabonis out of action. However, circumstances have changed for the nascent Kings, and Sabonis could very well miss his third game of the season due to left ankle soreness, as the Kings have listed him questionable to play against the Warriors.

Sabonis has had a penchant for carving up the Warriors in the past. This season alone, the Kings center posted three double-doubles against the Dubs, including a 26/22/8 effort back in November.

Should Sabonis need to rest his sore ankle, the likes of Chimezie Metu and Richaun Holmes should be in line for bigger roles.

The Lithuanian center’s inclusion on the Kings injury report is part of what looks like a concerted effort to give the team’s most important players some rest. Thus, the answer to the question of whether or not Domantas Sabonis is playing tonight against the Warriors is maybe.