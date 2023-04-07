A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Sacramento Kings still have a shot at the No. 2 seed in the West, but at this point, they will need Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to do them a big favor in order for this to come to fruition. As such, it isn’t surprising that De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and pretty much the entire Kings roster have popped up on the injury report ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who for their part, are still in an all-out battle for positioning in the West.

De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Warriors

Both Fox and Sabonis are currently listed as questionable to play on Friday against the Dubs. Both stars are dealing with soreness in their left ankles, which obviously does not sound very concerning. At this point, it sounds like Scaramento’s All-Star duo is headed for a night off against the Kings.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Grizzlies are battling a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks on Friday as well, and the result of that game is likely to have a major impact on Fox and Sabonis’ status against the Warriors. Memphis will lock up the No. 2 seed with a win, and with the game ending before the Kings-Warriors game tips off, Sacramento will have the luxury of making their decision on Fox and Sabonis based on the result of the Grizzlies-Bucks contest.

Simply put, if Memphis wins, then Fox and Sabonis are likely going to be rested on Friday, along with Keegan Murray, Davion Mitchell, Trey Lyles, Malik Monk, and Kevin Huerter, who have all been listed as questionable as well.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are still trying to avoid the Play-In tournament, and they will need to carve out a win on Friday against the Kings in order to do so.