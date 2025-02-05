On Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Kings will host the Orlando Magic in what will be the final game for both teams before the NBA trade deadline. Kings fans are hoping that the game will mark the debut of Zach LaVine, who the team acquired in a trade earlier this week. Here's everything we know about LaVine's availability for the contest.

Zach LaVine playing status vs the Magic

The good news for Kings fans is that Zach LaVine is not listed on the injury report at all for Wednesday's game against the Magic, which would seem to indicate that he will be able to make his Kings debut that evening.

In fact, the only players listed on the Kings' injury report are Isaiah Crawford and Colby Jones, both of whom are on assignment in the NBA G-League.

Meanwhile for the Magic, Jalen Suggs is listed as doubtful with a left quad contusion after missing the last several games for Orlando.

The Kings recently played their first game since dealing De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, which was a part of the same larger three-team trade that brought LaVine to Sacramento. In that game, a road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, DeMar DeRozan turned back the clock and looked more than capable of taking over for Fox as the Kings' primary perimeter offensive option.

Now DeRozan will be paired once again with LaVine, his former teammate with the Chicago Bulls. While Chicago wasn't exactly a picture of success during their tenure together, it's worth noting that the Bulls did get off to a very successful start to the 2021-22 season with the two leading the way, before injuries started to derail things.

In any case, the Kings and Magic are slated to tip things off at 10:00 PM ET from Sacramento.