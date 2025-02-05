ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings haven't won much lately, but they hope that changes as we head into the trade deadline. The Kings have already made moves to improve their team, while the Magic still have some time. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Kings prediction and pick.

Here are the Magic-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Kings Odds

Orlando Magic: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +175

Sacramento Kings: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have been in a freefall down the Eastern Conference standings after winning just one of their last ten games. Orlando had a 23-18 record before that stretch, which would've put them firmly in a playoff position. However, the struggles have them down in the eighth spot. The Magic have been the favorites in six of those ten games, which makes the poor stretch even more surprising. Orlando has to figure out their offensive woes, as they failed to score over 100 points in seven of their past ten games and three straight.

The Magic's offense has been the worst in the league, but the Kings have similar issues on defense. Sacramento allows 115.2 points per game, putting them in 22nd in total defense. The Kings are particularly bad at defending the three-point shot, which has been an issue for the Magic all season. Orlando doesn't have many sharpshooters on their roster, but Sacramento's defensive issues could help them slightly improve.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sacramento has won just five of their last ten games and two of their past six after a challenging stretch of games. The Kings were underdogs in four matchups, facing the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they finally won outright as an underdog when they took down the Timberwolves by two points in their last game. The Kings will now get a massive boost to their lineup when they welcome Zach Lavine to the team after his trade from the Chicago Bulls. The trade reunites him with former teammate Demar Derozan.

The Kings have been lights out against the Magic over their last six meetings, winning every game outright. However, the Magic have been able to cover a couple of those games. Regardless, the team's confidence when facing Sacramento has to be a reason for optimism. One thing to monitor is that three of those victories have come in overtime. If that trend continues, a five-point spread isn't the easiest to cover in the extra frame.

The Kings' offense will challenge the Magic, who have been one of the league's best defensive teams this season. Orlando's season shows that the new-look NBA doesn't follow the age-old story of “defense wins championships.” The Magic may be able to defend, but teams are still outscoring them because of their terrible offense.

Final Magic-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings' defense has been so bad recently that they allowed 140+ points in two of their past five games. Orlando's offense hasn't been good, but this could be a case where the total is much too low for what these teams can give us on defense. Take this game to go over the total as long as the Magic can give us a little more than they have in the past three games.

Final Magic-Kings Prediction & Pick: Over 217.5 (-110)