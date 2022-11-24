Published November 24, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings are currently on a seven-game win streak and surprisingly sit in third place in the Western Conference standings with a 10-6 record. They are a mere half a game back of the Phoenix Suns for the No. 1 seed. They’re shocking play this season has ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose proclaiming that the Kings are going to remain there and finish with a top-five record in the West.

.@JalenRose is very high on the Sacramento Kings 👑 The rest of the NBA Countdown crew doesn't see it the same, even with his glasses on 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Orid9qqDVa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 24, 2022

Jalen Rose’s prediction was met with some skepticism from fellow analysts Stephen A. Smith and Mike Wilbon. Both of them feel like the Kings are going to be a competitive team and possibly make the playoffs, but as a lower seed with Wilbon predicting a play-in appearance.

The last time the Kings finished with a top-five record in the West was during the 2003-04 season when they went 55-27 and were fourth in the standings. The last time they finished with an overall winning record was during the 2005-06 season when they went 44-38. Since then, the Kings have had 16 consecutive losing seasons and they currently hold the NBA’s active streak of missing the postseason.

The Kings have looked much different, however, under new head coach Mike Brown. They are currently first in the NBA in points per game at 120.9 and second in offensive rating at 118.3. They have been near the bottom of the league though in defensive rating (27th) and opponents points per game (26th).

De’Aaron Fox is leading the way for the Kings though, perhaps on his way to his first All-Star appearance. On the season he is putting up 25.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.5 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three-point range.

Perhaps Jalen Rose is on to something.