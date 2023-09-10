The Sacramento Kings have one of the best centers in the NBA in Domantas Sabonis, but one of the issues they've struggled with is finding a consistent backup center. One of the last season's top options, Chimezie Metu, signed as a free agent with the Phoenix Suns and Richaun Holmes was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings re-signed Alex Len this offseason and they made an intriguing singing of a three-time champion as well. With the 2023-24 NBA season rapidly approaching, both Alex Len and JaVale McGee are expected to make the Kings roster and compete for the backup center position as per James Ham of ESPN 1320.

According to a league source, barring something unforeseen, both JaVale McGee and Alex Len are expected to make the Kings’ final roster and compete for backup center minutes. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) September 9, 2023

The Kings currently have 15 players on their roster which is the maximum number of standard contracts NBA teams are allowed to carry into the regular season. Among those contracts, the Kings have four centers off the bench in Len, McGee, Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta. Noel was signed as a free agent and Queta has been on a two-way contract the past two seasons before signing a standard contract this offseason.

This past season, Alex Len was not really part of the rotation averaging only 6.2 minutes per game, 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds. He shot 53.3 percent shooting from the field.

JaVale McGee spent last season with the Mavs and saw playing time in 42 games, including 7 starts at around eight minutes per game. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 64 percent from the field. McGee won two championships with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Los Angeles Lakers.