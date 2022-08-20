Keegan Murray’s rehab progress from wrist injury will fire up Kings fans

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray underwent surgery three weeks ago and fortunately, it looks like fans have nothing to worry about his condition.

Naturally, Murray’s wrist injury caused some concerns among the Kings faithful. While the procedure is only considered a minor operation done to “clean out some loose bodies” in his wrist, fans just don’t want to hear the word “surgery.”

Not to mention that it’s on a promising rookie like Murray, who put up an MVP performance in the Summer League.

According to James Ham of ESPN, Murray is on track to recover 100 percent from his wrist procedure. He is also back shooting the ball with both hands. After his surgery, the ambidextrous forward shot only using his left hand.

This certainly comes as a great news for the Kings, who have high hopes on the youngster. The team made headlines when they opted to take Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, letting Jaden Ivey drop to the Detroit Pistons at no. 5.

While it was a shocking move at the time, the 22-year-old has since proven that the Kings did well in taking him. Besides, they already have a plethora of guards at their disposal and could really use help at the forward spot.

The early returns on Murray have been positive to say the least, but fans have to be patient on their rookie as he recovers. Hopefully, he’ll be fully healthy when the new campaign starts and continue to impress like he did in the Summer League.