Keegan Murray has a hilarious tactic he pulls out when it comes to avoiding unwanted attention from fans.

Keegan Murray is one of the many bright young players on the Sacramento Kings roster, and he is putting together a strong sophomore campaign with the Kings (14.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 45.9 FG%). As he becomes a better player, more people recognize him out in public, which can lead to some unwanted attention. Luckily for Murray, he knows how to avoid that attention when he wants to.

While Murray is carving his own path with the Kings, his twin brother, Kris Murray, is trying to find his way with the Portland Trail Blazers. Keegan is a bigger name than Kris currently, so whenever Sacramento's talented young forward doesn't want to deal with fans, he pretends to be his brother Kris, which he hilariously revealed works whenever he employs the tactic.

The clever tactic Kings forward Keegan Murray uses to avoid being bothered (hint: twin brother), and how he stole my seat on our flight to Indiana. pic.twitter.com/FzigELOi3R — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 16, 2024

Now, it's not as if Murray is saying he dislikes his fans, but being a star in the NBA can be tiring. Sometimes, interacting with strangers on the street is the last thing these guys want to do. So whenever Keegan is feeling that way, he decides to pretend to be his lesser-known brother Kris, and for the most part, it works like a charm.

Of course, this plan would quickly get destroyed if Kris finds his way with Portland and becomes a star in his own right, but for right now, Keegan's plan is seemingly fool-proof. Of course, that may not necessarily be the case now that the cat is out of the bag, but if he tells you he is Kris, how are you going to be able to prove that he's lying?