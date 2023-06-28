Reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2006 this past season, the Sacramento Kings have rapidly become a team every NBA fan is rooting for. The feel-good story of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Kings found a lot of success in Mike Brown's first season as the head coach and they have decided to bring back a key bench talent instead of letting him go in free agency.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have decided to pick up Kessler Edwards' $1.9 million team option for the 2023-24 season. In the final year of his contract, Edwards will now become a a restricted free agent in 2024.

Beginning this past season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, the Kings acquired Edwards and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, the 39th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

A versatile and lengthy wing, Edwards ended up playing in 22 games for Sacramento, averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 34.9 percent from three-point range. Since entering the league in 2021, Edwards has shown flashes of his two-way promise and has found success as a secondary contributor in the NBA G League.

With Harrison Barnes being a free agent this offseason and the Kings continuing to search for ways to add talent on the wing, Edwards gives them a young, athletic option who can fill an end of the bench role for their team. Having an affordable contract for the upcoming year, the Kings really had no reason not to keep him.

Between the energy he brings on both ends of the floor and his ability to knock down three-point shots on the wing, Edwards is still a young player that has potential. Maybe he will never turn into a rotation player for Sacramento, but Edwards' rookie deal was worth picking up in the Kings' eyes and he could wind up developing into a bench contributor during his third NBA season.

Drafted 44th overall in 2021 by the Nets, the 22-year-old forward has played in a total of 84 games between Brooklyn and Sacramento, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for his career.