The Sacramento Kings lost their first preseason game to the Golden State Warriors, 112-122, as the team from the Bay deployed their run-and-gun offense to the tune of 28 made threes, the most they've made in a game. On the other hand, new acquisition DeMar DeRozan went a perfect 6 of 6 for 15 points, a good portent for things to come in the new season. However, a slight worry came up as Malik Monk left the game early for personal reasons, though Mike Brown quickly updated fans after the game.

“There's no level of concern. He's fine,” Brown told the press, as shared by Fox reporter Vanessa Romo on X, formerly Twitter. “He left for personal reasons. I'm sure he'll be at practice tomorrow.”

Kings work out the kinks

Per Mike Brown's update, fortunately, Malik Monk doesn't seem hurt or affected by something that would make him miss a number of games.

In ten minutes gainst the Warriors, the Kings' candidate for Sixth Man of the Year put in 13 points on 4-7 shooting from the field and 1-2 shooting from three-point land.

Meanwhile, the Kings acquiring DeRozan in the offseason paid dividends this game, thanks to his perfect shooting. He also received a warm ovation as he took to the court for his new team, hoping to cement their position as new playoff contenders in a stacked Western Conference.

“I worked my butt off this summer, man. More than ever. And just coming into this training camp, working my butt off,” the former Chicago Bull said, via a report from Andrew Marden for Fox 40. “But I just wanted to come ready where guys could count on me to just come out and compete.”

However, it was the Warriors who stole the show, riding Buddy Hield's hot shooting, to the tune of 6-7 from three-point range, finishing with 22 points. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga shot 4-7, while De'Anthony Melton made four threes of his own.

With the departure of Klay Thompson, the Warriors bolstered their shooting depth to replicate his production in the aggregate. This focus on shooting reflected in their failures to acquire Lauri Markkanen and Paul George.

Two-way teams

Shooting has always been the Warriors' calling-card, but their hot offense masked their defensive versatility. In their prime, they were the perfect two-way team, with shooters who can light up the scoreboard and who can also keep the other team from scoring.

Now, though, their offseason moves haven't really filled their defensive needs, meaning they'll have to outshoot their opponents every single game. A cold stretch in a series against a team that knows them quite well, like the Kings, could spell the difference between playoff redemption and disappointment.