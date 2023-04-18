Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Sacramento Kings fans were absolutely seething at one particular player during their team’s Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors. During a play, Domantas Sabonis grabbed Draymond Green’s leg. Green responded by planting said foot on Sabonis’ chest. Green was ejected from the case with a chorus of boos from the home crowd. After the game, Kings coach Mike Brown spoke about Draymond Green’s actions. Here’s what he had to say, per Anthony Slater.

“Mike Brown on the Draymond ejection: “Flagrant 2 for sure. It’ll be interesting to see what the NBA does when they review it.””

It’s interesting to point out that Brown has a connection with Green. After all, Brown was a long-time assistant on the Warriors, especially during their championship years. The Kings coach is already familiar with Green’s antics.

The debate raging online after this altercation is whether Draymond Green intentionally stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest. Warriors fans argue that Sabonis’ leg grab caught Green off-balance, making him fall on his chest. Kings fans, on the other hand, say that Green clearly had malicious intent and stomped on Sabonis with the intention to hurt him.

The fact of the matter is that Sabonis grabbed Draymond Green’s leg. That’s what kick-started this altercation, and Kings fans can’t deny that. It certainly deserved a technical, and perhaps even a flagrant. However, Green’s next actions were completely out of line. Both players will likely be assessed the appropriate punishment from the NBA.

The Kings can at least hold their breath, as the X-rays on Domantas Sabonis’ chest came back negative. More tests will need to be run, of course. At the very least, though, Sabonis seems to have dodged major injuries to his ribs.