No singular moment was to blame for the Golden State Warriors’ 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. But for Dub Nation, it’s hard not to view Draymond Green’s ejection early in the fourth quarter as an inflection point that fueled the Game 2 defeat.

The Warriors star got the boot after stomping on Domantas Sabonis, whose grab on Green’s ankle initiated the contact between the two. Sabonis was hit with a technical foul while Green was tossed after receiving a flagrant 2 on the play.

The Kings big man was asked about the incident after the game.

“I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today,” Sabonis explained to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews at the conclusion of Warriors-Kings.

When I asked him if he grabbed Green’s ankle like Draymond said he did, he repeated that sentiment.

Warriors fans weren’t buying the self-defense argument. A handful were quick to call out Sabonis for what they believe to be a clear grab of the ankle in order to obstruct Draymond from being able to move.

Reporter: "Draymond said you held onto his ankle. Did that happen?"

The Warriors trailed 91-87 before the incident with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Golden State didn’t have much trouble scoring the ball late, but were unable to get the stops they needed down the stretch to flip the game in their favor.

It’s no guarantee they would have come up with the victory had Draymond Green not gotten thrown out, but the result is a bitter pill to swallow for fans who felt Sabonis initiated the ordeal.