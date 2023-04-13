Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been voted the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Mike Brown has helped the Kings make one of the most dramatic single-season turnarounds in recent memory. The 2021-2022 Kings went 30-52. This season, they went 48-34 in the regular season in Mike Brown’s first season as the team’s head coach, bringing them to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2005-2006 season, when they lost in the first round. As a three seed this time around, the Kings will face the Golden State Warriors in round one of the NBA Playoffs.

The NBCA Coach of the Year award is voted on by the league’s 30 head coaches. Each coach votes for one winner, and is unable to vote for himself. Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns won the award in the previous two seasons. Other coaches to receive votes for the award are Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer, Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault, Boston’s Joe Mazzulla and New York’s Tom Thibodeau.

Brown was previously a head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two stints. He coached in two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers as well. He was with the Warriors as an assistant coach for six seasons from 2016-2022.

The NBA will announce its coach of the Year winner, which is voted on by the media, later in the playoffs, according to Wojnarowski. Given the turnaround that Brown has led, it would be a surprise if he does not win that award as well.