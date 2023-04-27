The resilience of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis was on full display in Game 5 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. While playing through injuries (Fox has a fractured finger while Sabonis is still recovering from Draymond Green stomping on his chest), both stars have been instrumental in their team’s success, with the series currently tied at 2-2. Their coach, Mike Brown, couldn’t be prouder of their unyielding spirit.

Fox has been nothing short of sensational throughout the series, averaging an astounding 31 points, seven assists, and six rebounds per game. Despite his injury, he continues to push himself to the limit, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the team’s success. Likewise, Sabonis has been a force to reckon with on the court, averaging 16.3 points, 12 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Mike Brown spoke highly of his star players, emphasizing the importance of their mental and physical toughness. In a recent interview, he stated that, “You want your guys to have not only a mental toughness but a physical toughness, and it’s great when it starts with your leadership and trickles down.” Brown recognizes the significance of having Fox and Sabonis lead by example, inspiring their teammates to push through challenges and adversity, especially in the postseason.

For the team to have a fighting chance against the formidable Warriors, it’s crucial that Fox and Sabonis remain on the court. Their tenacity in the face of injury send a powerful message to their opponents: they won’t back down without a fight. As the first-round series continues, Kings’ fans hope that Fox and Sabonis can lead their team to victory.