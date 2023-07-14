Sacramento Kings fans entered this NBA Summer League with more optimism than they have had in a long time. A postseason appearance last season and a bright future ahead should make these Las Vegas exhibition games stress-free and quite enjoyable. Injuries can abruptly ruin any good vibes, though.

Rookie Colby Jones exited the game after coming down hard on his right side/elbow in a Thursday night matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 News. The fall occurred after he was fouled while driving to the basket. Jones encouragingly walked off the court on his own power but did not return.

The No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has been displaying the same energy and explosiveness that made him a standout last season with the Xavier Musketeers. His development coincided nicely with a rejuvenation for the program, which culminated with a Sweet Sixteen run in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jones forced himself onto the NBA radar, averaging 15 points on much-improved 37.8 percent 3-point shooting. His defensive and offensive versatility persuaded the Kings to acquire him in a draft-night trade with the Boston Celtics. Just as advertised, the 21-year-old has been doing a little bit of everything in Summer League.

Colby Jones scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Monday's win against the Los Angeles Clippers. He can immediately be a valuable high-motor guy for Sacramento with his well-rounded skill set. First, though, the team needs him to be healthy. Fans will wait for a medical prognosis and try to hold onto the positive feelings they came into Summer League with.