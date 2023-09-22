At this point in the offseason, the biggest roster moves NBA teams are making are training camp contracts. Roster hopefuls who will most likely end up playing for teams' G League affiliates. Occasionally, there might be a big free agent signing or two from a player who was still unsigned, but there probably won't be any major moves between now and the start of training camp. Sometimes though, some of these roster hopefuls find their way to opening night with a strong preseason performance. Chance Comanche is hoping to be one of those players as the Kings signed him to a training camp contract on their roster this week as per Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140.

The Sacramento Kings have signed center Chance Comanche, according to a league source. Comanche, who averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game with G-League affiliate Stockton last season, is expected to be a full participant in training camp. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) September 21, 2023

The Kings currently have one standard contract roster spot available and it is possible that Chance Comanche can snag that spot with a strong showing in training camp. The Kings have all three of their two-way contract spots filled but it's also possible that Comanche can bump someone out with a solid camp.

Comanche went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft and didn't get his first NBA experience until last season the Portland Trail Blazer signed him at the end of the regular season. He played in one game and finished with seven points, three rebounds and one blocked shot while shooting 60 percent from the field.

Comanche has lengthy G League experience though with career averages of 9.2 points per game and 6.0 rebounds with splits of 58.2 percent shooting from the field and 75.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line over three seasons with the Memphis Hustle, Canton Charge and Stockton Kings.