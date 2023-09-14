With the 2023-24 NBA season approaching, most teams have already filled out their regular roster. A few teams still have a couple of two-way contract slots available though. As per the NBA's new CBA, teams are allowed three two-way contract spots this season, up from only two in previous years. The addition of the two-way contract allows NBA teams to keep promising young players on the roster while getting them key reps in the G League. The Sacramento Kings had one two-way contract roster spot available and they used it this week by signing Jordan Ford as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.

Under a two-way contract, Jordan Ford will be a part of the Kings roster, but he will be limited to only 50 games. He won't be eligible for the playoffs unless the Kings end up converting his contract to a standard deal. The Kings had signed Ford to a training camp deal this week but made the decision to convert it to a two-way deal.

Ford played for the Kings during Summer League in Las Vegas and in Sacramento. Over the course of six games, he averaged 14.2 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Ford is no stranger to the Kings organization having played for the Stockton Kings last season after being in training camp with the Kings. He is a Northern California native having gone to high school in Folsom and college at St. Mary's.