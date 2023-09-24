The Sacramento Kings are coming off one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history. They finished with a top three record in the Western Conference and ended the longest active playoff drought in the NBA. Mike Brown won the NBA's Coach of the Year Award in his return to a head coaching role. The Kings are looking to build on last season and for the most part they brought back the core of their roster. The Kings have one standard contract spot open heading into camp at the end of this month. This week, the Kings signed former NBA player and G League standout Deonte Burton to a training camp contract as per Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140.

Deonte Burton will be joining the Sacramento Kings for training camp, according to a league source. The former Korean Basketball League Foreign MVP has an intriguing mix of length, strength, and athleticism. He played 33 games with Stockton last season.https://t.co/49ds7cApI8 — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) September 22, 2023

With the Kings having one standard contract roster spot open, it's possible that Deonte Burton could be in the running for that spot. More likely though is that he will be headed to the Kings G League affiliate the Stockton Kings.

Burton was one of the first players signed to a two-way contract back during the early days of the NBA implementing them. He had signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way contract ahead of 2018-19 NBA season. Before the end of that year, the Thunder converted Burton's contract to a standard deal.

Burton appeared in two games last season for the Kings when they signed him to a 10-day contract in late January. He has extensive experience in the G League having played for Oklahoma City Blue, the Maine Celtics and Stockton.