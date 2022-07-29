Kings sign LeBron James’ former championship teammate to back up De’Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings are wrapping up their offseason by adding some more depth behind their key players. Their most recent move is signing Matthew Dellavedova, the pesky point guard that helped LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 championship.

Sacramento announced the signing of the deal. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the one-year contract is partially guaranteed.

Dellavedova, now 31 years old, last played in the NBA in the 2020-21 season for the Cavaliers. He played only 17.2 minutes per game over 13 contests, averaging 2.8 points and 4.5 assists per game. During the 2021-22 season, he played for Melbourne United of the NBL, averaging 10.6 points and 4.9 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest.

The Kings are bringing in the champion to be the backup for De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. Delly worked out with the Kings this summer and is now joining the squad to be a veteran presence and a potential injury replacement. Bringing in the Stephen Curry stopper is a wise move for a team that plays him four times during the regular season.

Sacramento is looking to finally snap its 16-year playoff drought this season. After making several key additions in the form of Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk, the Kings are trying to become a winning team and reach the postseason again. Although they still have a lot to prove, they should be an improved squad.

Although Dellavedova won’t have a massive impact on the Kings this season, his presence on the team shoud be a positive one.