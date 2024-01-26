Stephen Curry got clamped up in the clutch while Harrison Barnes caught fire.

NBA Rivals Week is in full swing and some rivalries are getting more heated than others. The Sacramento Kings exchanged haymakers with the Golden State Warriors. Everything went down to the wire because of massive scoring outbursts from Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox. Stephen Curry still had the chance to win it all but bungled the shot. This prompted fans from all over to clown him.

The Kings ESCAPE after forcing a last-possession turnover on Stephen Curry 😤pic.twitter.com/knDV9jA7GR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

“Stephen Curry choking in the clutch again,” and “CURRY IN THE CLUTCH LMAO,” were just some hilarious statements launched at the Warriors star.

He still led the Warriors in scoring for the night. Curry notched 33 points while knocking down 50% of his shots from all three levels of scoring. Surprisingly, he also led them in rebounding when he grabbed six boards one of them being from the offensive side of the court.

However, all of these heroics were shrugged aside when the Kings clamped him up in the final play. While some fans chose to blast and make fun of the missed shot. Some members of the Warriors faithful tried to rationalize what was going on.

“Steph Curry's 2016 knee injury flared up on him at the end there to lose the game. Hate to see it. Hope he's okay,” a fan wrote.

A total of five Warriors players had double-digit scoring numbers, including Jonathan Kuminga's 31-point performance. But, everyone in Chase Center knew, even the Kings, that the final shot was going to Curry which made it easier to defend.

How the Kings won over the Warriors

It was not an easy win for the Kings. But, they did get huge performances from some of their players. Harrison Barnes played 40 minutes and, despite his age, still managed to score 39 points. This paired well with De'Aaron Fox who blazed up for 29 points of his own. Six Kings players managed to score with 10 points or more which gave them a big boost.

More than this, their defense as the game started to get more intense also got tighter. It led to 13 turnovers for the Warriors with eight of them coming from steals. Their rim protection is also elite as they notched five blocks to end the night. Make no mistake, Curry made the blunder but it was the Kings' clamps that led to that.