The Warriors star and New York Liberty flamethrower will battle it out during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who had a record round of 37 points in last summer's WNBA 3-point contest, are set to compete with each other at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Curry alluded to the upcoming shooting challenge while talking with Warriors teammate Brandin Podziemski before Golden State's matchup with the Sacramento Kings:

Steph Curry: "Do you know who holds the record for the most points in a 3-point competition?" Brandin Podziemski: "Sabrina [Ionescu]?" Steph: "Ooooooh! … We got to settle this once and for all. I think I got to challenge her. It'd be lit." 👀pic.twitter.com/BkWkvmtOiU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

Said Curry: “Do you know who holds the record for the most points in a 3-point competition?”

Brandin Podziemski answered, “Sabrina [Ionescu]?”

Steph then replied, “We got to settle this once and for all. I think I got to challenge her. It'd be lit.”

Curry has participated in the 3-point Contest seven times, taking home the trophy twice – in 2015 and 2021.

Ionescu set the NBA 3-point contest mark when she had 37 points in the final round of the contest last July. That score topped Warriors star Curry and Tyrese Haliburton, who have each managed a round of 31 points in the men's competition. After her historic shooting display, Ionescu took to social media and challenged Curry to a shootout.

The challenge seemed not be entirely serious, but now that Curry is willing to entertain the idea, it appears that the contest is on.

Ionescu is one of the best perimeter shooters in the WNBA today, while Curry is the best shooter in NBA history.

NBA All-Star Weekend takes place in Indianapolis and will run from February 16-18. Curry was not named an All-Star starter this year, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic earning the starting guard honors for the Western Conference.