Tobias Harris to the Kings?

The Sacramento Kings have been mentioned in rumors as a potential landing spot for Tobias Harris should the Philadelphia 76ers decide to put the veteran forward on the block ahead of the deadline. And over at BetOnline Sportsbook, Sacramento is the favorite to become Harris' next team.

Tobias Harris' odds to land with Sacramento Kings

The Kings have +200 odds to add Harris to their fold, while the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors also have intriguing odds of +300 and +400, respectively. Harris and the Pistons are quite familiar with each other, as he played for three seasons in Detroit. The Los Angeles Lakers also share +400 odds with the Warriors, while the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and Denver Nuggets can all be considered as dark horses to land Harris, as they all are labeled with +1200 to get the 31-year-old former Tennessee Volunteers star. As for the long shots, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks are +1600 and +1800 respectively.

The Kings could use an upgrade in their small forward spot, and Harris can be that guy for them. On the season, Harris is averaging 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from behind the arc. Harris is earning $39.27 million in the 2023-24 NBA season, the final NBA year of the maximum contract he inked with the 76ers back in 2019. That means, at the very least, he will be a rental player for Sacramento if a trade happens.

Harris entered the league in 2011 when he was taken in the first round of that year's NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats.