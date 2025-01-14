The Los Angeles Kings lost to the Edmonton Oilers for the third straight year in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Forward Warren Foegele knows all about it considering he was with the Oilers last postseason. However, Foegele signed a contract with Los Angeles in NHL Free Agency in the summer. And on Monday night, he returns to Edmonton as a visitor for the first time.

Foegele spent three seasons with Edmonton between 2021 and 2024. He scored 45 goals and 95 points in 231 games. Moreover, he appeared in the Stanley Cup Final with the Oilers in 2024. Edmonton lost that series to the Florida Panthers, however. Ahead of Monday night, the Kings forward spoke about his time in Edmonton.

“It’ll be exciting,” Foegele said, via NHL.com. “I know the last time we played each other it was pretty exciting for myself playing against your former team. Coming back here has brought about a lot of good memories.”

“Skating here felt very familiar and just looking up at that banner there (2024 Western Conference champions), we didn’t get the ultimate goal last year, but in a way it’s nice to see that I’ll be up there for some type of reason. I had a lot of good memories here; everybody treated me really well and it was definitely a second home here in Edmonton,” the Kings forward continued.

Kings' Warren Foegele is impressing in Los Angeles

Warren Foegele had his best offensive season of his career last year. He scored 40 points while skating in a bottom-six role for the Oilers. In 2024-25, he is playing at a similar pace. At this time, the Kings forward is on pace for 23 goals and 47 points this year.

Foegele has always been known as a forechecking forward who thrives along the boards. However, he showed he could also contribute offensively for his team. The Kings took notice, and head coach Jim Hiller could not be more impressed with his level of play this season.

“He’s played very well. I thought he played really well for Edmonton last season; he probably had the best season of his career last year,” Hiller said, via NHL.com. “He’s a player that’s been cast as a forechecker, a worker, he does all those things really well, plays with a lot of energy. I thought you saw maybe last year him break out just a little offensively. He’s not really had that role in the League and playing with [Quinton] Byfield, they’ve created some chemistry here and they continue breaking out offensively a little bit.”

Foegele is a key part of a Kings team positioning itself for playoff contention in 2024-25. Moreover, they could find themselves going deep in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Perhaps Foegele gets a playoff series win over his former Oilers in the process.