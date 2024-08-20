It was not all that long ago that Isaiah Thomas was the face of the Boston Celtics. Despite only being 5'9″, Thomas was a two-time All-Star and in the running for the MVP award during the 2016-17 season. Now, the 35-year-old guard may be searching for one last opportunity to make his comeback to the NBA. Perhaps there is no better team for him to end his career with than the Sacramento Kings, who he was drafted by with the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thomas is set to return to Sacramento this week for a free agent workout with a group that includes the likes of Lonnie Walker IV, Tony Bradley, and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to Sean Cunningham of FOX 40 Sacramento. Whether or not the Kings are seriously considering a reunion with Thomas remains the key question revolving around this workout. It is worth noting that Thomas worked out for teams in Las Vegas during Summer League this offseason.

Prior to joining the Celtics and becoming an All-Star, Thomas spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kings. There, Thomas averaged 15.3 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three-point range.

After beginning his career in Sacramento, Thomas went on to become one of the biggest names at the point guard position around the league with the Celtics. In fact, Thomas led Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 after averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game. He finished fifth in the league's MVP voting and was named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Unfortunately, health became Thomas' biggest weakness as he dealt with a variety of right hip issues. The veteran barely played during the 2017-18 season as a result of his hip injury, and he underwent resurfacing surgery on his right hip in 2020.

Since then, Thomas has been searching for another chance to prove his worth in the NBA. Short stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets during the 2021-22 season resulted in Thomas remaining unsigned during the 2022-23 season. This past year, he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns. Prior to joining the Suns, Thomas had spent some time in the NBA G League in order to prove that he was once again healthy for teams across the league.

The Kings could use another veteran voice in their backcourt, which is why Thomas' workout with them is notable. Head coach Mike Brown always tends to like having experienced voices in his team's locker room, and Thomas' experiences could be valuable for De'Aaron Fox and others to learn from. Thomas began his career with the Kings, and now, he has the chance to possibly finish his NBA career in Sacramento.