The Phoenix Suns have made the surprising decision to bring Celtics legend and former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas on board and now Thomas is making a promise to the franchise. The 35-year-old, 5-foot-9 inch tall point guard has not played in the NBA since the 2021-2022 season with the Charlotte Hornets, which has created a cloud of confusion, anticipation and intrigue surrounding his return to the league.
Recently, Suns Coach Frank Vogel revealed his own expectations for ‘IT' in The Valley of the Sun. Thomas' Suns teammates reacted to the signing of the nationally famous ‘Hooper' on social media.
With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, Thomas' news conference comments are garnering attention and adding to the hype surrounding his return.
Thomas Ready to Contribute to Suns
Thomas' comments were shared by the Suns' official Twitter account recently. The former Celtics star and former Charlotte Hornet said that he is looking forward to contributing to the team in any way possible, including in a leadership capacity. Whether Thomas will play often or not remains to be seen, but he seems ready to provide veteran leadership and support even on a ten-day contract with the team.
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 20, 2024
Thomas also released a post on his X account.
”And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.“
Romans 8:28
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 20, 2024
Suns' Outlook With Isaiah Thomas
The Suns now boast four of the most recognizable players in the league and one of the most recognizable coaches, which could allow them to keep pace with teams like the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in terms of sheer basketball IQ on the sidelines.
Thomas is everyone's favorite underdog from his days with the Celtics, during which he put up a career-high 28.9 points during the 2016-2017 season. Thomas averaged a little over eight points per game during his last stint with the Hornets. Whether he will enter this 10-game contract refreshed and ready to play his best basketball or rusted from sitting out so long and father time catching up to him a bit remains to be seen.
One thing's for sure: Thomas, Durant, Vogel and the rest of the Suns are a talented team with a wealth of playoff experience. Younger players and players in their prime like Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Beal and others are likely to benefit from the veteran braintrust that can be found on the Suns' bench each game.
Suns Teetering on the Brink of Playoff Spot
Vogel's Suns are now 39-29 on the season and were scheduled to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Phoenix on Wednesday. The game was set against the backdrop of the Suns' latest injury news, which included a positive report for center Bol Bol and negative injury report for guards Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.
Lee is expected to miss the game with a knee injury and Okogie is expected to miss the contest with an abdominal injury, according to reporter Duane Rankin on Twitter.
ICYMI: #Suns injury report vs. #76ers:
PROBABLE: Bol Bol (ankle).
OUT: Josh Okogie (abdominal) and Damion Lee (knee).
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 20, 2024
Vogel and Durant's Suns are just a half-game behind the Sacramento Kings for the sixth playoff spot in the West, but the Warriors, Spurs and Suns are hot on their heels with 33-37 wins each. Whether or not Thomas can provide meaningful minutes remains to be seen, but NBA and Phoenix fans, and players, appear to be excited for his return.