Free agent veteran guard Isaiah Thomas was one of several players who attended a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas during the Summer League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

At 35, Thomas is looking for another NBA opportunity after finishing last season with the Phoenix Suns, where he saw limited playing time in six games. He signed two 10-day contracts with the Suns in March and was given a standard deal through the end of the season. In six games (19 total minutes) with Phoenix, Thomas scored eight points on 3-of-10 shooting with three assists.

Thomas was a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics, but he has bounced around the league over the past seven years after suffering a devastating hip injury. He hasn’t played regularly since appearing in 40 games with the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 season.

At his peak, Thomas was an explosive scorer who averaged 28.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season, finished fifth in the MVP voting and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although he's smaller at 5’9″, Thomas relied on his quickness and ball-handling skills to get off shots over much taller players. However, he hasn’t been the same since suffering his costly hip injury during the 2017 playoff run, which has seen Thomas fall from MVP candidate to veteran journeyman.

Could Isaiah Thomas stick with the Bucks?

Although Isaiah Thomas worked out for Milwaukee alongside Justise Winslow, Hamidou Diallo, Will Barton, and Jaylen Nowell, he may not have a shot to sign long-term with Milwaukee. The Bucks agreed with free agent sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. during free agency, giving them 15 standard contracts once it’s finalized. Since Thomas is ineligible to sign with Milwaukee on a possible two-way deal unless the Bucks release Andre Jackson, the workout with Milwaukee, if anything, was just an audition.

While that likely means Thomas won't end up in Milwaukee, there's still a chance he could use this workout to audition for other teams in need. He also could sign with the Bucks before training camp or during the regular season, depending on how injuries and roster cuts shake out, and land in Milwaukee that way.

Regardless of where he ends up, Thomas did admit while joining ESPN's Summer League broadcast that he wants to play at least two more seasons. His next step would be finding a spot on a training camp roster, be it with the Bucks or elsewhere in the NBA.