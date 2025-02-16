The NBA Slam Dunk Contest was again worth watching due to Mac McClung putting on a show. After the contest, Ja Morant went on social media and showed interest in participating next year while also lobbying for Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon to join him. The Sacramento Kings guard heard the call, and he had a response to Morant that may get people excited.

“Thinking I might have too again,” LaVine wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

LaVine is a two-time NBA Slam Dunk contest winner, and he went on to defeat Gordon in both of those matchups. Some would say that was the last time the dunk contest was actually interesting and full of excitement. The last few years haven't been the best, but McClung saved the day this year after dunking over a car.

Not only did LaVine and Morant show interest in competing next year, but Giannis Antetokounmpo also said that he would join if Morant did. It sounds like it may be up to Morant if any of the stars participate, but it's hard to take them at their words right now. Nonetheless, McClung thinks that it would make for good competition, but he also hasn't committed to participating again next season.

“I’m flattered. I think those guys are so fun to watch,” McClung said via The Athletic's Joe Vardon. “I think people want to see bigger stars in it and I would love to see that. But I think it’s important for the people in it to want to do it.

“I was probably thinking about hanging it up after this one, but I never want to say never.”

It would be a treat to see some of the biggest stars compete in the dunk contest so All-Star Weekend can get back to the competitive nature that it once had.