The Sacramento Kings were right there.

Maybe they got a bit too ahead of themselves, lacked enough experience, or were just short on talent. Maybe they just had bad injury luck. More than likely, the truth is all of these things but because experience is the best teacher, Sacramento should come back better and more prepared next season.

They will have to avoid the pitfalls of crossing the line from fiery to immature. Like the Memphis Grizzlies learned, there’s almost no amount of talent can trump having an elite, championship-level focus. After all, nearly every issue the Golden State Warriors themselves have had over the past seasons has come down to injuries or immaturity.

That said, in the upcoming offseason, there are still a few issues that the Kings need to address to become 2024 NBA Finals contenders. All of which were highlighted in their hard-fought battle against the Warriors.

3 offseason fixes Kings must make to become 2024 NBA Finals contender

Add more 3-and-D talent

Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Terence Davis were all supposed to be more-than-capable wings and forwards built in the 3-and-D mold.

Yet, against the Golden State Warriors, only Murray was able to hit at least 36 percent of his long-range shots, as Huerter (20.5 percent), Barnes (24.0 percent), and Davis (35.3 percent) all struggled from beyond the arc.

To that point, had lockdown defender Davion Mitchell progressed more as an off-ball threat by now, Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown might have been more comfortable putting him on the floor. Unfortunately, not a natural scorer or shooter, Mitchell shot just 25.9 percent from 3-point range.

With that in mind, the Kings need to go out and add some 3-and-D players this offseason. Especially with stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis far better at scoring inside and making plays for shooters than actually knocking down the 3s themselves.

As they have the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, there will be a couple of players that might be available to them in that range that fit that mold: Duke Blue Devils wing Dariq Whitehead, UCLA Bruins guard Amari Bailey, and Missouri Tigers guard D’Moi Hodge.

Add a dynamic frontcourt scorer

To put it succinctly, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk can’t be the only two players that the Sacramento Kings can count on for self-creation. However, armed with the $12.2 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and a $4.5 million bi-annual exception, the Kings have a few different free agents that they can target.

On the higher end, an athletic wing that excels at getting to the rim like Kelly Oubre Jr. might be the best option. On the lower end, the dynamic Cam Reddish still possesses a mouth-watering combination of skills that could be of tremendous value to the team that unlocks his potential.

Both players are streaky shooters but when they’re on, they’re quite difficult to stop.

That said, with the Kings, they don’t have to do anything but be the fourth best option behind Fox, Monk, and Domantas Sabonis. Anyone that’s watched either player knows they’re capable of that. Honestly, they could even lead the team in scoring on a couple of occasions themselves.

Ironically enough though, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga would be the great fit for their frontcourt as well. Trading for Kuminga would probably be complicated if not impossible, but with his youth, downhill scoring attack, defensive versatility, and potential as a jump shooter, the Kings may as well see what the conversation would sound like.

Add a true shot-blocker

This isn’t really a slight against Domantas Sabonis, although Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins (13) managed to tally nearly twice as many blocks in the First Round as Sabonis (6). However, considering the difference in their defensive upside, a lack of rim protection might be why the Indiana Pacers chose to move him in the Tyrese Haliburton deal instead of Myles Turner.

To that point, Sabonis will be entering the final season of his contract in 2023-24. While the Sacramento Kings would be wise to retain him because of his dynamic skillset as a 6-foot-11 center, they could look for a big man that’s a bit more mobile, athletic, and capable defensively.

They are unlikely to find that with ease, but as centers are being encouraged more than ever to develop their skillset, the idea of them adding a player like Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis or Duke Blue Devils center Dereck Lively II with their first-round pick is an intriguing option due to their athleticism and defensive upside.

Playing behind Sabonis or beside him in the frontcourt, they could be difference-makers in multiple contests. Especially with Richaun Holmes playing a career-low 8.3 minutes per game last season and having a player option on his contract for the 2024-25 season.