James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Mike Brown has sent a message of hope to Sacramento Kings fans, after their team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs in heart-breaking fashion by a Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors.

After an incredible rise this season which saw them jump to third-place in the Western Conference, the young Kings were ultimately unable to get the job done against the experience of the Warriors, going down in an enthralling seven-game series. According to Brown, however, who was recently voted Coach of the Year, it’s not all doom and gloom. Far from it, in fact.

In the wake of the loss, Brown remained optimistic about the future, saying that he is “excited about the team.” And while the disappointment was palpable, Brown appeared keen to ensure the season was viewed as a positive.

“You wish you could have gotten more, for the city and for the fans, but nobody in our organization should be dropping their heads right now.”

Of course, the Kings and their long-suffering fanbase will no doubt feel a strong sense of disappointment after such a brilliant season was brought to a premature end. This team, which proved unstoppable on offense for large parts of the regular season, was unable to get anything going with everything on the line in the second half of Game 7.

However, their lack of experience in the postseason meant such an outcome always seemed like a distinct possibility. And while the loss may take some time to recover from, the demographic of their roster and the sense of cohesion which Brown helped to foster in the team this year means that there is plenty to like about the future of this young team.