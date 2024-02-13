The Sacramento Kings visit the Phoenix Suns as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings are going on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are 30-22 this season, and they have lost three of their last four games. Against the Suns this season, the Kings are 2-1. In those games, De'Aaron Fox has averaged 30.3 points against the Suns this season to lead the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging just short of a triple-double with 21.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. As a team, the Kings are scoring 117.0 points per game against the Suns.

The Suns are 31-22 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. In the three games against the Kings this season, Kevin Durant has led the team with 27.5 points per game. Devin Booker has averaged 22.7 points per game, and 8.3 rebounds against Sacramento. The Suns, as a team, are scoring 110.0 points per game versus the Kings.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Suns Odds

Sacramento Kings: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +168

Phoenix Suns: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 245.5 (-110)

Under: 245.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The King have played good basketball against the Suns this season. As mentioned, the Kings have scored 117.0 points per game against them. Sacramento has scored at least 114 points in all three games against the Suns this season. When the Kings score 114+ points this season, they are 28-8. If the Kings can get to that mark once again, they will be able to win this game.

Sacramento scores the eighth-most points per game in the NBA this season. They have been able to play well on offense all season, and it is a reason for their winning record. With their ability to score, and a healthy lineup, the Kings should be able to cover this spread.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Suns have come into their own, and they have been able to play well. Yes, they have lost to the Kings twice this season, but when the Suns are healthy, they are able to score a lot. The Kings allow 118.1 points per game this season, which the ninth-most in the NBA. When the Suns score at least 118 points this season, they have a record of 19-6. If the Suns can score at least 118 points, they will be able to win this game.

Kevin Durant is a very good player, but the key to the Suns is Devin Booker. When Devin Booker scores 25+ points this season, the Suns are 17-9. When Devin Booker plays well, the Suns play well. If the Suns get a good game out of Devin Booker, they will win this game.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. The Kings and Suns are very similar teams, and both are capable of putting up big games. It is a tough game to call, that is for sure. However, I do like the over to hit in this game. As f0r a winner, I am going to take the Kings to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick: Kings +5 (-108), Over 245.5 (-110)