The Kings look to continue their hot start to the year as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Coyotes prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Kings look to continue their hot start to the year as they face the Arizona Coyotes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kings enter the game sitting at 10-3-3 on the year, and winners of two straight games. Last time out they faced the St. Louis Blues. The Kings came out strong in that one, scoring on the power play just 2:25 into the game. They would score again 19 seconds later, plus add two more goals in the first period to lead 4-0. In the second, they would add another, but give one back in the third. The result was a 5-1 win for the Kings.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have been very competitive this year. They enter the game at 8-7-2 on the year. Last time out, they finished a five-game road trip, playing the Winnipeg Jets. The Coyotes got on the board first in the game with a goal from Matias Maccelli. The Jets would score twice at the end of the first period though and take a 2-1. After trading goals in the second, the Coyotes were down one going into the third. they would give up a goal and an empty netter to fall 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Coyotes Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -152

Arizona Coyotes: +126

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Coyotes

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Win

The Kings have been scoring well this year. They are second in the NHL in goals per game with 3.94 goals per game this year. They have been led by Adrian Kempe. He comes into the game with eight goals and ten assists on the year, good for 18 points. He has not scored on the power play this year, but has five assists when up a man, and has scored short-handed. Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala comes in with four goals and 12 assists on the year. Tied with Kempe for the team lead in goals in Anze Kopitar. He comes in with eight goals on the year and eight assists. He has scored three of his goals on the power play, while also having an assist when up a man.

Right behind Koital and Kempe in goals is Trevor Moore. He comes into the game with seven goals on the year with six assists on the year. That gives him 13 points on the year, good for fourth on the team. Quinton Byfield sits fourth on the team this year in points. He has three goals and 11 assists on the year. Finally, Carl Grundstrom comes in with six goals, but with just one assist, to give him seven points on the year.

The Kings have been middle of the road this year in terms of the power play. They rank 15th in the NHL with a 20.6 percent conversion rate and 13 goals on the power play this year. The Kings have been amazing on the penalty kill though. The Kings are second in the NHL in terms of penalty kill percentage, sitting at 89.1 percent this year.

It will be Pheonix Copley in goal today for the Kings. He is 1-0-2 on the year with a 4.58 goals-against average and a .792 save percentage. Last time out he gave up four goals on 20 shots, taking the loss in the game.

Why The Coyotes Will Win

The Coyotes are 17th in the NHL in goals per game this year. They are scoring 3.24 goals per game this year. Leading the way for the Coyotes is Clayton Keller. He comes into the game with seven goals and ten assists on the year. Keller has been amazing on the power play this season. He has four goals and six assists on the power play this season. Meanwhile. Nick Schmaltz has also been solid this year. He is second on the team in points and tied for the team lead in assists. He has four goals and ten assists on the year, good for 14 points. Two of the goals and five of the assists have come on the power play as well.

Tied for the team lead in goals this year is Lawsom Crouse. He comes into the game with seven goals on the season, with two of them on the power play. He also has three assists this year. The Coyotes also have a blue liner which helps a lot. Sean Durzi comes into the game with five goals and seven assists this year. He has three of those goals and three assists on the power play this year.

The power play has been very good for the Coyotes this year. They rank fifth in the NHL in power play percentage, sitting at 29.5 percent on the year. Meanwhile, they’ll be 21st in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting at a 77.0 kill rate.

It will be Connor Ingram in the goal tonight for the Coyotes. He is 6-1-0 on the year with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He has been very good this month as well. In four starts he has won all four of them, giving up just 12 goals on 151 shots, good for a .921 save percentage. Ingram has also given up three or fewer goals in three of the four starts. He has faced the Kings once this year, giving up three goals on nine shots in a relief effort.

Final Kings-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

These two teams have already faced twice this year. The Kings dominated game one, taking a 3-1 lead in the first period, and winning 6-3. In game two, it was a little tighter. The Coyotes had the 4-1 lead in the first, but the Kings would climb back and win on a goal with under two minutes left, taking a 504 victory. Now, they are going for the sweep.

The major difference is who is in goal for the Kings. Pheonix Copley has been awful so far this year. He played in both games with Phoenix. In the first one, he saved 24 of 27 shots and got the win as the Kings scored six. In the second one, he played just 8:21 giving up three goals on six shots. With that in mind, and how the Coyotes have been playing better as of late, with 15 goals in the last four games, take the Coyotes in this one.

Final Kings-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Coyotes ML (+126)