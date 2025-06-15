Kelsey Mitchell was proud of how she and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 102-88 on Saturday afternoon.

In 34 minutes of action, Mitchell finished with a stat line of 22 points, two rebounds, one assist, and a steal. She shot 9-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Mitchell was happy with the team's win after the game. What she said showed how the Fever was able to give the Liberty their first loss of the season.

“What do you like about what your team's doing right now?” the interviewer asked.

“Our resilience. I think when the going gets tough and stuff happens, bad stuff and good stuff, it's about staying neutral and staying neutralized and I think we did that for the whole game,” Mitchell said.

What's next for Kelsey Mitchell, Fever

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend reacts to Fever star’s message after Liberty takedownRichard Pereira ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Caitlin Clark shares 4-word post after explosive return from injuryLorenzo J Reyna ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever star Caitlin Clark’s strong admission after huge return game vs. LibertyAlex House ·
LeBron James welcomes Fever's Caitlin Clark back with hyped 'CC EFFECT' take
LeBron James welcomes Fever’s Caitlin Clark back with hyped ‘CC EFFECT’ takeJulian Ojeda ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gets the crowd excited Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark out-duels Sabrina Ionescu to hand Liberty first 2025 lossJaren Kawada ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark dominates 1st half vs. LibertyJulian Ojeda ·
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball while Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever massively benefitted from having Caitlin Clark back on the court. She had a quad injury that sidelined her for five games, but she didn't miss a step in her dominance against the Liberty.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf in the win, including Mitchell. Clark showed out with numbers of 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 11-of-20 overall, including 7-of-14 from downtown. Lexie Hull came next with 14 points and four rebounds, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Sydney Colson provided 10 points and six assists.

Indiana improved to a 5-5 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Atlanta Dream and four games behind the Liberty.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Connecticut Sun on June 17 at 7 p.m. ET.