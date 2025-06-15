Kelsey Mitchell was proud of how she and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 102-88 on Saturday afternoon.

In 34 minutes of action, Mitchell finished with a stat line of 22 points, two rebounds, one assist, and a steal. She shot 9-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Mitchell was happy with the team's win after the game. What she said showed how the Fever was able to give the Liberty their first loss of the season.

“What do you like about what your team's doing right now?” the interviewer asked.

“Our resilience. I think when the going gets tough and stuff happens, bad stuff and good stuff, it's about staying neutral and staying neutralized and I think we did that for the whole game,” Mitchell said.

Kelsey Mitchell came up BIG in the Fever's win over the reigning champs! She dropped 22 PTS and hit some CLUTCH buckets in the 4Q (10 PTS) to help Indiana secure the Commissioner's Cup dub.

What's next for Kelsey Mitchell, Fever

Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever massively benefitted from having Caitlin Clark back on the court. She had a quad injury that sidelined her for five games, but she didn't miss a step in her dominance against the Liberty.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf in the win, including Mitchell. Clark showed out with numbers of 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 11-of-20 overall, including 7-of-14 from downtown. Lexie Hull came next with 14 points and four rebounds, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Sydney Colson provided 10 points and six assists.

Indiana improved to a 5-5 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Atlanta Dream and four games behind the Liberty.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Connecticut Sun on June 17 at 7 p.m. ET.