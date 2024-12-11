ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings look to continue their winning streak as they face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Devils prediction and pick.

The Kings come into the game at 17-8-3 on the year, sitting second in the Pacific Division. They have won six games in a row. In their last game, they faced the New York Islanders. Adrian Kempe opened the scoring with a first-period goal, and the Kings would add another goal in the second. They would allow a goal in the second, but seal the game with an empty netter to win 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Devils continue to be one of the top teams in the power rankings, as they sit second in the Metropolitan Division. They are 18-10-3 on the year but have lost three of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a scoreless first period, the Devils would take the lead in the second period. The Maple Leafs tied the game on a shorthanded goal in the third and would win the game in overtime on an Auston Matthews goal.

Here are the Kings-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Devils Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +132

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Kings vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' top line is led by Anze Kopitar, combined with Trevor Moore and Adrian Kempe. Kopitar comes into the game with eight goals and 24 assists on the year with two goals and eight assists on the power play. He leads the team in assists and points. Kempe has 14 goals and 14 assists on the year, with two goals and three assists on the power play. He is second on the team in points while sitting first in goals. Trevor Moore is fourth on the team with six goals and 12 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Laferriere continues to surprise this year. He has 12 goals and nine assists on the year. That is good for third on the team in points. He is currently on the third line with Kevin Fiala. Fiala has ten goals and eight assists on the year while adding four goals and six assists on the power play. Finally, Brandt Clarke has been solid from the blue line. He has three goals and 13 assists this year.

David Rittich is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 10-6-0 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He has been great as of late. In his last four games, he has allowed just five goals, sitting with a save percentage over .905 in each of them.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The leading scorer for the team is Jesper Bratt, who leads the second line. Bratt has 13 goals this year, and 25 assists, giving him his team-leading 87 points. Further, he has four goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined by Jack Hughes. Hughes is second on the team in points this year. He has 11 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 35 points. Further, he had four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

The Devils are led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Stefan Noesen. Hischier is third on the team in points this year, while he leads the team in goals this year. Hischier has 15 goals and 12 assists this year while scoring five goals and six assists on the power play. Meier comes in with nine goals and 11 assists this year while having two goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Noesen has 13 goals and nine assists this year, with six goals and three assists on the power play.

Jacob Markstom is expected to be the goalkeeper for the Devils in this one. He is 13-6-1 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. Markstrom has won three of his last five games overall. Last time out, he allowed just two goals on 16 shots. Further, he has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last three games.

Final Kings-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. Still, the Kings are scoring 3.07 goals per game this year, and have scored 21 goals in their six-game winning streak. They are also third in the NHL in goals against per game. The Devils do score better on the year, with 3.32 goals per game, but have just four goals in their last three games. With how hot the Kings are, they are the best play in this one.

Final Kings-Devils Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (+132)