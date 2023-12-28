ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to break their losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kings enter the game sitting at 20-7-4 on the year and have won four of their last five. Last time out, the Kings faced the Sharks. They gave up a goal in the first to be down 1-0, but in the second thye took off. Kevin Fiala scored first, followed just 13 seconds later by Trevor Lewis. Pierre-Luc Dubois added another goal to give the Kings the 3-1 lead. In the third, Adrian Kempe would score twice as the Kings won 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights come into the game at 21-10-5 but have lost four straight. Last time out, the Golden Knights faced the Ducks. The Ducks scored first, just 3:23 into the game on a Brett Leason goal. They would then score three more in the first 12:18 of the first period to lead 4-0. In the second, the Golden Knights scored twice, but Brett Leason scored again to make it 5-2. Both teams would fail to score in the third period, and the Golden Knights would fall to the Ducks 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Golden Knights Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -108

Vegas Golden Knights: -111

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Kings vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Win

The Kings rank third in the NHL with 3.58 goals per game this year. They are led by Anze Kopitar. Kopitar comes into the game with 13 goals and 18 assists for his team-leading 31 points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with six goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Trevor Moore leads the team in goals, while being tied for fourth on the team in points. He had 16 goals this year with nine assists, good for 25 points. Only two of those goals have come on the power play this year, but he does have three assists on the power play and a short-handed goal.

Meanwhile, the team leader in assists and second on the team in points is Kevin Fiala. Fiala has seven goals this year with 23 assists, good for 30 points. He has set up the power play well, having a goal and ten assists. joining him with 30 points is Adrian Kempe. Kempa has 11 goals and 19 assists this year for his 30 points. He has a goal and an assist on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is Quinton Byfield. He has ten goals and 15 assists this year, good for 25 points. Two of the goals and five of the assists have come on the power play.

For all of the goals the Kings have scored, the power play has not been amazing. They are 19th in the NHL this year with a 19.4 percent success rate and just 21 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they have been beat on the penalty kill, sitting with an 87 percent success rate, tops in the NHL.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goal tonight for the Kings. He is 14-6-2 on the year with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Both of those marks are top five in the league, while he is tied for sixth in wins. He has a solid month, with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage while going 4-2-1.

Why The Golden Knights Will Win

The Golden Knights have averaged 3.33 goals per contest this year, good for 12th in the NHL. Jack Eichel comes into the game leading the team in points while being second on the team in goals. He has 15 goals on the year with 24 assists, for 39 points. The 24 assists are tied for the team lead. Eichel has been solid on the power play as well, with five goals and seven assists when man-up this year. Meanwhile, the leading goal scorer this year is Jonathan Marchessault. Marchessault enters the game with 17 goals and 10 assists on the year, good for 27 points. That places him fourth on the team. Further, he has been solid on the power play with six goals and five assists on the power play this year.

Mark Stone is tied for the team lead in assists while sitting second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 12 goals, one of four guys with 10 or more goals this year. He also has 24 assists for a total of 36 points. Four of the goals and nine of the assists have come on the power play, while he has scored twice and assisted once when short-handed. Rounding out the top scorers is William Karlsson. Karlsson is third on the team in both goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 17 assists, good for 31 points this year.

The Golden Knights power play ranks 12th in the NHL this year, with 30 goals and a 22.4 percent success rate on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the penalty kill and the Golden Knights have been solid. They are 13th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with an 81.1 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Jiri Patera is expected to be in goal today for the Golden Knights. He has appeared in just four games this year. Last time out, he struggled again, allowing four goals on 42 shots and taking the loss. In all three of his starts this year he has allowed four or more goals to be scored, going 1-2-0 in those three starts.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Kings have been scoring at will this year. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have dropped in goals per game over the last few weeks as they have struggled to score. They will now be facing a goalie that is playing great in Cam Talbot. Meanwhile, the Kings get to face Jiri Patera, who has struggled in every start he has made this year. This is a case of two teams going in opposite directions. Take the team trending the right way.

Final Kings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-108)