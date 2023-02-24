Kirby Returns to Dream Land Deluxe is a remake of the 12-year-old Nintendo Wii game done wonderfully. While the gameplay and storyline aren’t really exactly new, there are great Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe review scores that really speak to how this remake only makes us want to play the game more. With our favorite pink puff from Planet Popstar is getting another game, we’ve listed down some of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe reviews and ratings for you to see for yourself that this classic is a must-have and must-play for every Nintendo Switch owner, regardless of how young they are.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Gets Great Scores

Yes, easily, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe garnered great review scores simply because of how great the translation of the Nintendo Wii classic was made wonderfully to fit the Nintendo Switch console perfectly. With the great reimagined graphics, fun multiplayer capability, and bonus features added to the game, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land garnered scores and ratings that are justified for one of Nintendo’s popular characters.

Inverse scored Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe an 8 out of 10.

NintendoLife scored Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe a 9 out of 10. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a fantastic remake of one of our favorite Kirby adventures. With slick new visuals, some meaningful gameplay tweaks and two excellent new modes to dig into, this is a big, loud and colorful celebration of all things Kirby that should delight new and returning players alike. Magalor’s Epilogue is a surprisingly chunky addition to the core action that gives the campaign a nice boost, whilst Merry Magoland ensures that you and your pals are kept busy with plenty of minigames, missions and online challenges to best once you’re done with the main story mode. It’s another win for everyone’s favorite pink puffball.

Gamespot scored Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe a 7 out of 10. This is the clearest remnant of Return to Dream Land’s origins on the Wii, right down to Wii Remote functionality that has been mapped onto the Switch Joy-Cons. These games are fine, but only that. There are a couple of standouts in the bunch, like Checkerboard Chase and Booming Blasters, but just as many duds. Most of them are so short that it doesn’t feel inviting to go through the menus to play just once, but they’re also not engaging enough to play repeatedly. There is a Magoland Tour feature that randomly mixes four minigames together, but there’s no way to pick a mix or to sort them by theme (like motion-controlled games), so it never quite comes together. Merry Magoland is so-so as a distraction and may appeal to younger audiences, but it’s certainly not the main attraction. Fortunately, though, that main attraction is delightful. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe feels like a very complete package thanks to a remastered platformer campaign, substantial new Magolor epilogue, and smart new additions like the Mecha ability and Helper Magolor mode. It might be a little simple for some tastes, but it’s grand fun to get lost in such a sweet little adventure regardless.

GameInformer scored Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe an 8.75 out of 10. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is still an enhanced remaster of a 12-year-old Wii game, but it effectively brings forward one of the pink puffball’s best outings, complete with meaningful additions. The result is a game worthy of sitting in the Switch catalog next to last year’s superb Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Player 2 scored Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe a 10 out of 10. Whether or not you’re a fan of platformers, it’s pretty hard not to fall in love with Kirby and his ageless charm. This game is an updated, polished, even more joyful version of the Nintendo Wii original, and offers good times for those who are new to the game and plenty for those who are replaying the adventure. From the way he bounces through the air to the way that Kirby just straight-up kisses his friends to transfer bonuses between them, there’s so much here that will bring a smile to the faces of all types of gamers. I don’t see how you could spend time playing this game and not come away smiling – that’s the true power of Kirby.

Trusted Reviews scored Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe a 9 out of 10. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe won’t be to everyone’s taste due to the easy story and cutesy graphics, but I would implore everyone to give this game a chance. All the levels are packed with detail and the story mode has great replayability value thanks to all the hidden collectibles. Kirby is a joy to control and thanks to all his copy abilities, every level should feel fresh and different. The souped-up copies also give you new ways to take on a level, and it’s even more fun if you want to play with friends. Merry Margoland is also fantastic and, in my opinion, could be a game in its own right. There are multiple subgames to choose from and several difficulty levels if you want to amp things up, and it’s becoming my favorite party game to play with friends. I’m very happy Kirby returned to Dream Land, and it has reaffirmed the little pink puffball as one of my favorite Nintendo characters.

Verdict: Kirby Wins

Our Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe review score rating is 8.5 out of 10. The Kirby franchise has massive appeal – Not just to the young at heart but to the real young gamers out there. The lovable pink Puff that we know and love from Planet Popstar will always be a favorite regardless if the game is a remake or not. It’s great to see that Nintendo is really milking the cow when it comes to their old titles and adapting to the latest technology to bring forth a new experience to fans that have already played the game before and to the newer generation of players being introduced to the beloved character. Still one of the biggest appeals to us is his ability to copy foe’s attacks or techniques and being able to use them for yourself is quite a great feat. There are over more than 20 different abilities that Kirby can copy including two new abilities that are being debuted in this remake which are the Mecha and Sand abilities. Each copy ability comes with many moves that you can use in the game that are pretty helpful as you progress further. Kirby’s cute and lovable appearance makes it difficult to not want to give the remake a chance and once you start playing the game, you will find out that he has the courage and resilience to be worthy of his title as one of Planet Popstar’s legendary heroes.

Make sure to check in from time to time to get to read more of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe review scores and ratings and the like here on ClutchPoints Gaming.