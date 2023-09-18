Kirsten Dunst has revealed her young son is a Spider-Man fan. Little does he know that she starred as Mary Jane Watson (MJ) in Sam Raimi's trilogy.

In a cute Instagram post, Dunst shared a picture of her young son donning a red shirt and Spider-Man umbrella. “He has no clue his mom was MJ,” she captioned the post, also noting that her husband Jesse Plemons took the photo.

One day, Dunst's child will learn that her mother not only appeared in a Spider-Man movie, but played a lead role in three of them. In perhaps one of her most iconic roles, Dunst played MJ to Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker/Spider-Man in all three installments of Sam Raimi's trilogy.

Kirsten Dunst got her big break appearing on New York Stories. The collection of short films were directed by Woody Allan in 1989. She would go on to star in Gillian Armstrong's Little Women adaptation in 1994 before starring in Jumanji. In 1998, she voiced the titular role in the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli classic, Kiki's Delivery Service.

Prior to starring in Spider-Man, Dunst appeared in another comic book film, The Crow: Salvation. After her MJ role, Dunst would star in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and reunited with Sofia Coppola for Marie Antoinette.

In recent years, Dunst has taken on limited roles. She once again collaborated with Coppola on 2017's The Buguiled. After a four-year break, she starred in the Oscar-winning film The Power of the Dog. She was able to star alongside her husband, Jesse Plemons, in the film.