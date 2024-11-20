ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Macau as we head to the Flyweight (125) Division for this Road to the UFC finale. Kiru Sahota will represent Manchester, England against South Korea's own Donghun Choi. Check out our UFC odds series for our Sahota-Choi prediction and pick.

Kiru Sahota (12-2) comes into this fight following decision wins over Shuai Yin and Raul Panales in the Road to the UFC tournament. He's been fighting as an amateur since 2013 and began his pro career in 2018 with five consecutive wins, so expect him to make the most of this contract opportunity from the UFC. Sahota stands 5'10” with a 73-inch reach.

Donghun Choi (8-0) is an undefeated prospect with two close split-decision wins in the Road to the UFC tournament. While he didn't put together the most blistering performances during his two appearances, he's as hungry as prospects come and he'll be eager to showcase his skill set in a dead-even fight on the betting lines. Choi stands 5'5″ with a 66.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Kiru Sahota-Donghun Choi Odds

Kiru Sahota: -110

Donghun Choi: -110

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Kiru Sahota Will Win

Kiru Sahota will finally get his shot at a UFC opportunity after being a highly-touted prospect through the UK's MMA circuits. He fights with a traditional kickboxing style, but is untraditional in the way he bounces around with his hands low, using karate-style movements. He's extremely long for the weight class and has had previous success over fighters with similar builds to his opponent. Expect Sahota to try and keep this fight on the feet where he holds an obvious advantage in the striking department.

Sahota will look to stand and trade with his opponent while establishing his jab early. While he's not too keen on taking fights to the ground, his training at Manchester Top Team should have prepared him in the wrestling aspects ahead of this matchup. With two wins by submission under his belt, he shouldn't be underestimated in his ability to sink chokes with his long arms and put an opponent in a bad spot.

Why Donghun Choi Will Win

Donghun Choi faced a ton of adversity in his last fight against Angad Bisht, but his resilience and ability to remain calm through the chaos is what ultimately earned him the win. He can expect a more measured approach from his opponent in this one, but Choi could benefit from mixing things up and being the aggressor in this one. With the size and reach disadvantage he'll be working from, it could be best for him to close the distance and make this a scrappy fight in the pocket.

Donghun Choi fights with a ton of energy and he's shown a decent ability to threaten opponents with his grappling. Still, he favors closing the distance and swinging for the fences against his opponents. He'll have to be careful in not getting caught during this one, but his resilient chin and ability to continue marching forward will be his greatest asset during this fight.

Final Kiru Sahota-Donghun Choi Prediction & Pick

We'll see an absolute barn burner during this Road to the UFC finale as both flyweights are extremely willing strikers and aren't afraid to risk getting knocked out in order to notch a highlight finish. Kiru Sahota will have all the physical advantages here and his length is truly unique at this weight class. He's also a competent grappler and can do great work in keeping this fight on the feet where he has the best chance to exploit his reach advantage.

Donghun Choi, however, favors more of a brawling style and while he's mindful of his defense, he can surely be reckless when closing the distance and meeting his opponent in the center of the cage. He certainly has the better chin and will be a tough out considering Sahota's power, so expect Choi to march forward in a fearless manner as he absorbs shots in the process.

Still, we like the length of Sahota and his ability through the wrestling scrambles, so he'll be our pick to win this fight. Still, with the odds being where they are, this fight can easily swing in either direction depending on who's the more aggressive side.

Final Kiru Sahota-Donghun Choi Prediction & Pick: Kiru Sahota (-110)