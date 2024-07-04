After one of the most legendary runs in NBA history, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have divorced. However, one door closing simply opens another, so it's time to make bold predictions for Thompson's upcoming season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Although the future Hall-of-Famer is past his prime at 34 years old, he still has plenty left to give to a contending franchise. Thompson performed well below his standards last season, but still registered 17.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting, including a 38.7 three-point percentage across 29.7 minutes per game. That's more than enough to be a viable third option in Dallas.

Additionally, part of Thompson's decline may have been due to off-court distractions, via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews.

“Thompson had felt disrespected, sources said, that the team didn't offer him an extension the summer after it won that [2021] title,” they wrote. “That feeling only deepened the following summer when Golden State was only willing to discuss two-year contracts in the range of $23 million to $24 million, instead of matching the four-year, $100 million deal [Draymond] Green had received.”

The “Splash Brother” eventually had the last laugh, but not before having trouble in paradise with the only NBA team he ever played for.

“Thompson did little to hide his feelings once the season started, and his actions increasingly became difficult to manage, exasperating even his loyalists in the locker room, sources said,” the writers continued. “He had several emotional meetings with Warriors coach Steve Kerr — a marked contrast from the days when Kerr dubbed him a ‘zero maintenance' star.”

It's fair to wonder if Thompson's contractual displeasure contributed to a year that he'd probably like to forget. Last season was the first time that he scored under 20 points a game since 2013-14.

Now that the four-time champion received a fully guaranteed three-year, $50 million deal from the Mavericks, though, he should be in a better mood. Will his pay raise inspire him to get more buckets?

Thompson will shoot at least 42% from long-range

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving being the primary ball handlers, Thompson will be able to live on the perimeter as a catch-and-shoot threat. Additionally, he should be able to find space, especially when both stars are in at the same time. Defenses will have to devote most of their energy attention to that dynamic duo, which will allow him to do what he does best.

With the rest of Golden State's offense declining outside of Steph Curry, Thompson was leaned on more heavily than he will be in Dallas. That's why he should get more open looks this season, leading to more buckets and efficient scoring.

Thompson will make Doncic and Irving even better.

While Doncic and Irving have a case for being considered the best backcourt duo in NBA history, they have been desperate for a reliable third option. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 14.4 points per game in the regular season but was traded to the Detroit Pistons for Quentin Grimes after struggling in the playoffs. Power forward P.J. Washington registered 13 points a game in the postseason, but he doesn't yet have the track record to trust him long-term.

Doncic is particularly excited to play with the five-time All-Star, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“My understanding is Luka is really ecstatic,” MacMahon said. “I know that the people who are over on this side of the pond are awfully excited about this.”

This season will be the first team that Doncic will have a player of Thompson's ilk as his team's third option. While it'll be hard for Doncic and Irving to best their regular-season numbers from last year, the 13-year veteran should especially make a difference in the playoffs. If he can score 17-20 points per game from mid-April on, it'll help the star duo conserve more energy for the end of games. That could be the difference between winning the championship or not.

Thompson will be the missing piece the Mavericks needed to win it all.

Doncic proved last season how far he can take Dallas when he gets some help. The native Slovenian now has an extensive track record of playoff heroics, and Irving still has plenty left in the tank as well. The fact that the duo survived a bloodbath Western Conference spoke volumes, as they weren't favored to make the Finals over the likes of the Denver Nuggets.

Adding a sharpshooting veteran with a championship track record should give them the extra lift they didn't have against the Boston Celtics, who sported much more depth last season. As always, health will play a role, but Thompson should enjoy a rebirth in the Mavericks' small forward spot.