After reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011, the Dallas Mavericks major offseason acquisition was All-Star guard Klay Thompson. While Klay Thompson sat out the Mavericks first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he made his first appearance in Dallas jersey against the Utah Jazz in their second preseason game.

Thompson got his first bucket as a Maverick early in the second quarter with the Mavs trailing, 24-18. He came off an off-ball screen from Daniel Gafford, took a pass from Spencer Dinwiddie, and promptly buried a three-point shot. As of halftime, Thompson had ten points and three assists while shooting 3-of-5 from three-point range.

That's something Mavericks fans are going to get used to this season, Thompson coming off screens using off ball movement and freeing himself up for three-point shots. That was a staple of the Golden State Warriors offense.

Thompson joined the Mavericks this offseason via a sign and trade deal involving the Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Prior to that, he had spent his entire career with the Warriors.

The four-time NBA champion was unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Warriors. Throughout the 2023-24 season, it just seemed like a split in the offseason was inevitable.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson had developed into a crucial piece of four championship teams. Alongside Stephen Curry, the duo was nicknamed the “Splash Brothers” due to their uncanny ability to get hot from three-point range.

Thompson made five consecutive All-Star appearances with Golden State before his run was cut short due to back to back major injuries that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

He's made a remarkable comeback though. Last season Thompson appeared in 77 games, the most he's played in since returning to the court.