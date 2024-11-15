NBA Champion Klay Thompson is still getting used to his new city while rocking threads for the Dallas Mavericks. Ranking sixth all-time in made three-pointers, Thompson is still carving his path as one of the best shooters the league has ever seen. He's also commemorating another milestone as he reached the decade-long mark of his partnership with sneaker sponsor ANTA. To celebrate, ANTA and Thompson have released the newest ANTA KT10 sneakers to signify the importance of their collaboration.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Klay Thompson first signed with ANTA back in 2014 while he was playing with the Golden State Warriors. In 2017, the five-time All Star extended his contract with a 10-year, $80 million deal that will keep him rocking the shoes through the 2026-27 season. With the loyalty he's shown to the brand, we can expect a lifetime contract at some point on the horizon.

The newest ANTA KT10 will be Thompson's tenth signature shoe with the brand. Coming in two new colorways, titled “Crossing Time” and “Time Capsule,” the two sides take a trip down memory lane to remember the fond partnership they've shared over the last decade.

ANTA KT10

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The ANTA KT10 features a unique departure from previous models with upgrades in style, performance, and a new lightweight silhouette. The shoe is supported by cable bridges through the midfoot, TPU panels throughout the midsole, and an updated herringbone outsole for maximum tread. Inscribed with subtle details like the word “selflesness” and X's to symbolize Thompson's tenth shoe, the design is done exactly to the specifications of the player they're modeled for.

The “Crossing Time” colorway is inspired by Thompson's original 2014 partnership and the journey he's had from the Golden State Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks. Colors like red, blue, and yellow symbolize hope, new beginnings, and an aura of calm excitement for new challenges.

The “Time Capsule” colorway will feature a split black/white colorway to symbolize the space and depth needed for becoming one of the world's greatest three-point shooters. The colorway also serves as a constant reminder of ANTA always remaining in Thompson's corner through each point of his career.

The “Time Capsule” and “Crossing Time” ANTA KT10 is now available for purchase at ANTA and ShoePalace. The shoes come with a $130 retail tag, making these a very affordable sneaker option for the performance capabilities.