The Klutch Sports Group is known to help players secure their bags. Rich Paul has been a tremendous agent to many high-profile athletes like LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jalen Hurts among others. However, their expansion does not look to be slowing down. In fact, they are pulling in someone from the Arizona Cardinals system in order to deliver more premium services to their clients. He goes by the name of Steve Keim and it is a groundbreaking move.

Rich Paul and the Klutch Sports Group are hiring Steve Keim, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Notably, Keim served as the general manager of the Cardinals from 2013 up to 2023. However, he worked in various roles that may have helped him reach this position. For a while, he was a scout, vice president, and even director of player personnel. Due to his insane acumen in making deals, he was even given the NFL Executive of the Year award with the Cardinals back in 2014.

Rich Paul gets real on hiring the former Cardinals executive

This is the first time that the Klutch Sports Group has hired a former general manager from the NFL. He will be carrying over some of the same duties that he did with the Cardinals and just pouring it over to manage players like Jalen Hurts, and LeBron James. Paul knows that this is a big opportunity for them as the Klutch Sports Group continues to grow.

“Steve gives us a tremendous amount of depth through the lens of knowledge, experience, and expertise. This is a game changer for us and I imagine the industry. His entire life has been loving the game of football, and we couldn’t be happier to have him join us,” the renowned agent said.

Surely, this means getting more deals done in the space of football and maybe dabbling into other sports that they have not reached yet.