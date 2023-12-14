Klutch Sports makes a big MLB move

Rich Paul's Klutch Sports is getting involved with MLB, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. The agency already represents superstar athletes in other sports such as the NBA and NFL. Now they are acquiring Rep 1's baseball division in this move to MLB.

Paul released a statement about the move to MLB, per Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter.

“We believe in the transformative power of sports, and this move into baseball aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence, innovation, and best-in-class representation for the world’s most talented athletes,” Paul said. “The game of baseball has a special place in the hearts of sports fans around the world, and we’re thrilled to extend Klutch’s reach into this sport and to welcome Chris (Koras), the team, and their clients to Klutch.”

Scott Boras is the most well-known agent in MLB. He represents many of baseball's most notable players. Perhaps Klutch Sports will begin to challenge Boras, however.

Passan also revealed the MLB players who were already with Rep 1. The roster is led by Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers. Meanwhile, other All-Stars such as Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams and Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez are also on the client roster.

Klutch Sports making MLB moves

Klutch Sports should catch the interest of many MLB players. The agency has established a positive reputation over the years, and Rich Paul is beloved in the sports world.

Rep 1 CEO Chris Koras, who Paul addressed in his statement, will become the Head of Baseball for the company, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB Network.

It will be interesting to see what other MLB players end up joining Klutch Sports. This projects to be a great move for the agency.