It may not be crazy to think that the New York Knicks made some of the best decisions of any NBA franchise this offseason. Aside from the moves that they made in free agency, the Knicks have put themselves in a position to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals during the 2024-25 season by trading for Mikal Bridges. Aside from his relationship with the other former Villanova Wildcats in Madison Square Garden, Bridges brings the two-way play the Knicks are going to need in order to possibly dethrone the Boston Celtics.

Bridges has evolved into a borderline All-Star since being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets. His natural scoring abilities on the wing make him the perfect secondary star to pair with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, especially since the Knicks lacked a third reliable option on offense last season.

Aside from acquiring Bridges in a trade, the Knicks also ended up extending head coach Tom Thibodeau's contract. After leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in back-to-back seasons, Thibodeau became the first coach in franchise history to achieve such a feat since Jeff Van Gundy did so in 1999 and 2000. The Knicks have had a winning record in three of Thibodeau's first four seasons, recently recording 50 wins during the 2023-24 season for the first time in over a decade.

While the Knicks did make some important decisions in terms of signings in free agency, Isaiah Hartenstein did decide to leave for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hartenstein, who was vital to the success of the Knicks down the stretch run of the season and into the postseason, earned himself a three-year, $87 million contract to play alongside Chet Holmgren.

With Hartenstein gone, the Knicks are still on the hunt for depth in their frontcourt behind Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle. The problem is that this team is pressed against the wall financially, especially when it comes to making trades. The Knicks' current payroll is just about $3 million below the first apron tax line, and management would like to remain under this mark if possible. There also aren't many options in terms of players the Knicks could give up in a trade for an upgrade.

It doesn't appear as if Randle is going to be moved at this very moment, and there is a zero percent chance of New York moving Donte DiVincenzo or Josh Hart. That makes Miles McBride, Keita Bates-Diop, and Jericho Sims their only trade assets ahead of training camp. Clint Capela, Walker Kessler, and Robert Williams III are three centers mentioned as viable trade candidates this summer, league sources told ClutchPoints. The Knicks have not engaged in serious trade conversations for a center heading into the month of August.

As far as filling their 14th roster spot with one of the remaining free agents, Precious Achiuwa remains the likeliest of options. Still, there is a holdup on a potential new contract, and the Knicks continue to wait things out with training camp set to be here before we know it.

In regards to what they have already accomplished, the Knicks earned themselves some really strong grades for their free agency signings.

Jalen Brunson – Extension

The best deal of the offseason came by way of a Brunson extension with the Knicks. In the midst of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Knicks and Brunson came to an agreement on a 4-year, $156.5 million contract extension that keeps him in New York for the foreseeable future.

What is special about this deal with Brunson, aside from the fact that he remains the face of the franchise, is that the MVP candidate gave back a ton of money to ensure that the team can find success financially for the next several seasons.

This new contract is $113 million less than Brunson would be eligible to receive in one year, putting the Knicks in a better position than they could've been this summer.

Essentially, by signing a team-friendly contract now, Brunson sets himself up to receive a four-year, $323 million maximum extension in 2028, or a five-year, $418 million deal in 2029, according to ESPN. By taking a smaller contract right now, Brunson is able to maximize his long-term future with the Knicks.

While he was spectacular this season, Brunson proved that he isn't a selfish player. Unlike most All-Stars, who would jump at the money when offered it, the Knicks leader wanted to set a precedent that winning is more important than anything else. After all, he is still going to make an average salary of just under $40 million per year with this smaller extension he agreed to with the Knicks.

Both the team and player win in this scenario, which is why executive Leon Rose and the Knicks front office hit the nail on the head with Brunson's new deal this summer.

GRADE: A+

The Knicks made it their priority to re-sign OG Anunoby this offseason, no matter what. Despite other teams showing interest in Anunoby, the Knicks were not going to let their trade deadline acquisition have the time to speak or negotiate with any other organization.

As a result, the two sides came to an agreement on a new five-year, $212.5 million contract before the free agency period even began. This deal makes Anunoby the highest paid player on the team.

Although he may not be an All-Star, Anunoby is widely viewed as one of the best two-way wings in the entire league. Not to mention, his impact on winning was very apparent from the first moment he put on a Knicks uniform.

In a total of 23 regular-season games with Anunoby on the floor, New York went 20-3 overall. This helped them seize the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. From there, the Knicks went on to make their second straight conference final appearance. It had been over two decades since the Knicks made the Eastern Conference Semifinals in back-to-back seasons.

This may not be the most team-friendly contract, contrary to other deals New York has negotiated through the years, but Anunoby is vital to the Knicks success. With him and Bridges on the wing, the Knicks will have the ability to become the best defensive team in the NBA.

When he plays, the Knicks win. That is why re-signing Anunoby was a no-brainer decision for this organization.

GRADE: A-

Cam Payne

Entering the offseason, the Knicks needed to find ways to add depth behind Brunson at a cheap price. When Brunson went down with an injury, the Knicks struggled to find production at the point guard position.

Not only did the organization add Tyler Kolek, a veteran collegiate point guard from Marquette, but they also brought in Cam Payne, an experienced scoring option who has served as the backup point guard on a team that went to the NBA Finals. He achieved this as a member of the Suns in 2021.

As he prepares for his 10th NBA season, Payne actually has a chance to be a really strong veteran presence in the Knicks' locker room. Payne has been around the block, having to regain his NBA stripes after playing in China, and his experiences make him a viable option to have on the bench in case of emergency.

After all, Payne has averaged 7.9 points and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range for his career. Perimeter shooting is all the Knicks need from their bench, making Payne a solid acquisition, especially on a minimum deal.

GRADE: B+