The New York Knicks have been relatively quiet during the first week of 2023 NBA free agency. With all of the best free agents off the board, Donte DiVincenzo will be the Knicks' one significant signing during the offseason. That doesn't mean there are no more players in free agency who New York should target.

There are still free agents who will sign for the veteran minimum and have an impact during the 2023-2024 NBA season. Among all the available players, one sticks out as a logical candidate for the Knicks to grab.

JaMychal Green makes perfect sense as a bargain-bin free agent signing for the Knicks. After Green played for the Golden State Warriors on a minimum-salary contract last season, he would fill a few of New York's needs.

The DiVincenzo signing was one of the Knicks' two notable offseason moves. New York also traded Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for a pair of second-round draft picks. The trade has left the Knicks without a backup power forward. Green is arguably the best player who could fill Toppin's role and will accept a minimum salary.

The Knicks traded Toppin because the 25-year-old was frustrated with his playing time behind Julius Randle. Green, on the other hand, has settled into the role of a bench player who gets around 15 minutes per night. In his lone season with the Warriors, Green averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.

New York's 2023 playoff run exposed its lack of shooting. The Knicks ranked dead-last among Eastern Conference teams, shooting 43.3% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range in the postseason. Green could help the Knicks in both areas. The veteran shot 54% from the field and 37.8% from behind the arc with the Warriors. Green has made at least 37.8% of his 3-pointers in five of the last six seasons.

The Knicks should also be looking to sign a free agent who can step up in the postseason. There were too many times in the playoffs when the moment looked too big for certain New York players. Randle is at the top of that list, though Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes also struggled mightily on offense.

Green would provide the Knicks with some much-needed postseason experience. The 33-year-old has played in 56 career playoff games. Although he only played in seven games for Golden State in 2023, Green managed to have his moments. When Warriors coach Steve Kerr suddenly inserted Green into the starting lineup for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers, the forward scored 15 points on nine shots in what turned into a rout for Golden State.

None of this is to say that Green will be a difference-maker in a playoff series. He's still a free agent and not in high demand for a reason. But Green is the best of the available options for a Knicks' team that doesn't have much maneuverability.

The Knicks are loaded with depth in the backcourt. Josh Hart picked up his player option to stay for another season in New York. DiVincenzo was a strong addition. Despite his disappointing postseason, Quickley could be primed for a big year after finishing second in the Sixth Man of the Year race. RJ Barrett is a 20-point per-game scorer. Jalen Brunson leads the unit, having turned into a superstar during his first season in the Big Apple.

New York's next addition should be a stretch-four who can play in the postseason if need be. Green fits the bill.