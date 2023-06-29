Bringing high energy when he is on the floor and being a player who can contribute in many different ways, Josh Hart helped the New York Knicks make the postseason and win their first playoff series since 2013. Now, he is set to be with the Knicks after he decided to opt in to his $12.96 million deal for the 2023-24 season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

‘New York Knicks G/F Josh Hart has opted into his $12.9 million contract to return for the 2023-24 season.'

Traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New York Knicks ahead of the trade deadline, Hart instantly provided depth and a sense of confidence on this roster. The Knicks went 17-8 in the 25 regular season games Hart played in and he became a vocal leader for them both on and off the court.

While not known to be a high-level three-point shooter, Hart embraced his role out on the wing and in the corner offensively, as he shot 51.9 percent from deep in his limited time with the Knicks. Hart also proved to be versatile options who could wear various hats by averaging 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with New York.

Having an interest in returning to the Knicks and happy playing alongside one of his former college teammates in Jalen Brunson, Hart was never thought to leave New York this offseason.

Josh Hart's fit with Knicks’ future

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There truly are no limits to Hart's game, as his adaptable style of play is the main reason why the Knicks traded for him in the first place. He can bring the ball up the floor, he can rebound on either end, he's a really strong defender in his own right and Hart has proven to be an effective three-point shooting option.

A guy who holds things together on both sides of the court for the Knicks, Hart figures to be a part of the Knicks' long-term plans.

The Knicks finally find themselves in a spot where they can truly contend with the best of the best in the Eastern Conference. The 47 wins they had during the 2022-23 season are the most New York has had since the 2012-13 season and winning a playoff series was no fluke for this group.

Continuing to find ways to build their depth and secondary unit will be key for the Knicks, as they did not receive much production outside of their starting rotation. Hart's presence helps solidify things on New York's bench and gives them a player they will not have to worry about offensively or defensively.

Assuming he can continue to shoot at a high rate from three-point range, Hart will be a key reason for the Knicks' potential success.